WATCH LIVE: 119 confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio, Gov. DeWine gives update on response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is slated to give an update on the COVID-19 coronavirus across the state.
The governor is slated to give an update at 2:30 p.m.
The state has 119 confirmed cases of the virus, with no reported deaths.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
DeWine gave the order for more businesses, including 181 BMV locations, to close at the end of the business day on Wednesday to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The governor says he’s taking further action to help control how fast the virus spreads.
Barbershops, beauty salons, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors and 181 BMV locations have all been ordered to close by the end of business on Wednesday, March 18.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says testing is being limited to those already in the hospital, those who are sickest, and those most at risk.
If you have questions or need information about COVID-19, visit the Ohio Department of Health website.
