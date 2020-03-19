Wyoming restaurant broken into days after ordered closed for coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The owners of a Wyoming restaurant say they’ve lost nearly $3,000 after someone broken into their business.
Half Day Cafe, a breakfast and lunch restaurant, was already struggling because of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s order Sunday that all restaurants and bars cease dine-in business.
Dale Hiplsey co-owns Half Day with this wife, Patty.
“For crying out loud, this is a tough time for everybody,” Dale said. “I was rather appalled... You kind of think, ‘When it rains, it pours, do you need some more?’”
According to Hipsley, one of the cafe’s baristas showed up for work just before 6 a.m. and noticed the back door was wide open. He called Hipsley immediately and then called the police.
“Fourteen years we’ve been here. Never a thing at all. Never a problem. Never a problem. Never anything remotely close to this. This is new to us,” Dale explained.
He says the backdoor was damaged and a cash box was missing. Officers with the Wyoming Police Department reportedly found it a mile away.
Dale says office equipment was also damaged.
“It’s not fatal," he said, "but you’d rather not have that happen with everything else going on right now.”
Because of DeWine’s restaurant order, his cafe has only able to serve carryout.
“You can’t help but think, ‘Really? Now? Seriously?’” Hipsley said. “I hate to say this, but one of my first thoughts was, ‘I bet this same person has a bunch of toilet paper at their house right now.' I mean, come on.’”
Despite the chaos, Hipsley says the community has rallied together and that many local businesses showed up to support him and his family.
“We’re all trying to figure out how to get through," he said. "We’ll all try to get through it the best we can.”
No arrests have been made in the case yet, according to police.
Half Day Cafe has locations in Wyoming and Mason. You can visit their website.
