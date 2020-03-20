Mason COVID-19 test site to close, test kit availability ‘continues to diminish’

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - A COVID-19 testing location in Mason is closing at the end of the day Friday because they are running out of tests, The Christ Hospital network announced.
“COVID-19 test kit availability continues to diminish across the state. We currently do not have indication from the state when additional kits will be available. Therefore, our Mason COVID-19 test site is closing at the end of the day on Friday, March 20," they said in a statement.
“We ask patients and individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home and isolate from their families as best they can. If symptoms worsen, patients and individuals should call their primary care provider. In the event they’re experiencing respiratory distress, they should call 911 or go to the closest emergency department. Once we get more testing kits, we will re-evaluate our testing availability and share them with you.”
The Christ Hospital network hoped to have two testing locations, but the opening of their other site, in Mt. Auburn, was delayed until they received more supplies.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.