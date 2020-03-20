Cincy Shirts teams with Holy Grail to raise funds for displaced employees

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Holy Grail at The Banks is raising funds for its employees through a collaboration with Cincy Shirts.
Net proceeds of every Holy Grail t-shirt sold at CincyShirts.com will benefit displaced employees of the Holy Grail.
“When Cincy Shirts has the opportunity to partner with one of the most iconic establishments in Cincinnati, we’ take it," Co-owner of Cincy Shirts Josh Sneed said in a news release. "We hope to provide some relief for the employees of the Holy Grail during these unprecedented times. I know their customers are eager to support them in any way they can, and we are happy to help.”
On Thursday, Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants announced they are expanding their menu to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.
You can now get milk, sugar, toilet paper (YES, we’re serious), and a lot more.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Thursday it was confirmed the state has 119 confirmed cases of the virus, with no reported deaths.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.