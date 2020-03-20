Clifton Market staying open amid pandemic, adds special hours for most vulnerable

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Clifton Market’s owner says he has no plans on closing the grocery store during the coronavirus outbreak — but that doesn’t mean he’s not taking precautions.
The business hours are the same as they ever were: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“It’s important this store stays open as long as possible so people hav access to healthy food,” Owner Gurmukh Singh told FOX19 NOW.
Singh says he doesn’t anticipate any shortages in the foreseeable future, a rarity when grocers around the country have been raided for basics like toilet paper and bottled water.
“Things are a little bit hectic,” Singh admitted. “We see a lot of people trying to buy a whole lot more. It’s a scary and nervous time.”
Singh’s employees, he adds, are taking extra precautions against the spread of coronavirus, like social distancing, using latex gloves and scrubbing surfaces more often than usual. Additionally certain sections of the store are closed to ensure both shoppers and workers stay healthy.
“Right now it’s an unknown territory for a lot of us,” Singh said. “We never expected this and didn’t know what to do but take it day by day, see how it goes. But we are going to do our part to keep the community safe and healthy.”
Singh knows the virus is worse for the elderly and those with underlying conditions. That’s why on Tuesdays and Thursday 8-10 a.m., only those folks can shop in the market.
“Everybody is in a survival mood,” Singh said. “So we just want this thing to be over and for this to get back to normal. We are hoping that it happens soon.”
Singh adds he will continue monitoring Gov. DeWine’s updates and if he needs to make an more changes, he will.
He also says workers have taken groceries to local senior citizens and that they’re still willing to do so if there is anyone out there who might need it. All you need to do, he says, is give the Clifton Market a call.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.