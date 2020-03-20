Crash closes NB I-71/75 past Kyles Lane on Cut-in-the-Hill

Crash closes NB I-71/75 past Kyles Lane on Cut-in-the-Hill
Crashes are snarling traffic on I-71/75 at the Cut in the Hill early Friday. (Source: ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | March 20, 2020 at 5:40 AM EDT - Updated March 20 at 5:46 AM

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (FOX19) - Northbound Interstate 71/75 is closed near Kyles Lane on the Cut-in-the-Hill due to a crash as rain crosses the Tri-State early Friday, Kenton County dispatchers confirm.

ll traffic is at a standstill. The crash was reported about 5:15 a.m.

The southbound side also is slower than usual.

There is a 15 minute delay, down from a half hour earlier this morning.

Detour around this area by taking eastbound I-275 to northbound I-471 to reach downtown Cincinnati.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.