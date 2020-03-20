Crews battle large fire in Blanchester

BLANCHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - Fire crews are on scene of a large fire in Blanchester early Friday.
The blaze broke out in the 100 block of East Main Street before 5 a.m., Clinton County emergency dispatches indicate.
Firefighters received a report of fire in a structure that required a “full response and manpower to cover."
Clinton County and Wilmington police dispatchers declined to confirm reports or release any information, saying they were not permitted.
Resident Stephen Taylor tells FOX19 NOW he heard the fire alarm go off about 5 a.m. and looked out his window.
“I saw a big glow towards town and it wasn’t normal,” he said.
He jumped in his car and drove to the area.
He said at least one two-story building is on fire and multiple fire crews are on scene.
“Pretty much the whole block is on fire,” Taylor said.
Clinton County and Wilmington police dispatchers declined to confirm reports or release any information, saying they were not permitted.
Fire officials were not immediately available for comment.
FOX19 NOW has received calls from residents in the area reporting the fire.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.