4 dead, 2 missing in Franklin County bridge collapse

LAUREL, Ind. (FOX19) - Four people have died and two people are missing after a bridge collapse in Franklin County Friday morning, according to Capt. Jet Quillen of the Department of Natural Resources.
According to Quillen the collapse happened around 5:45 a.m. on Sanes Creek Road.
A caller told 911 they observed headlights in a creek area and heard calls for help, Quillen said. Responders found a van in the water and later found a pickup truck.
He says crews are currently searching for the two that are missing.
No other information was immediately available.
