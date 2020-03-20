9 displaced East Price Hill fire

EAST PRICE HILL (FOX19) - Nine people were displaced in an East Price Hill fire overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to a report of a kitchen on fire at a home in the 400 block of Crestline Aveenue just before 1 a.m. Friday, according to a news release.
While they were en route, they received a report that five family members were trapped upstairs and unable to escape due to the smoke.
When the first fire company arrived, they found the residents outside the building. The family members told them everyone was able to get out.
Firefighters found flames in the kitchen and quickly brought the blaze under control.
Crews extinguished small areas of fire still smoldering in the walls.
A fire investigator was called to the scene.
There is fire damage on the first floor and smoke damage on upper floors.
The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.