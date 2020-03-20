Dry weather to start the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After plenty of rain Thursday and Friday morning, cooler and dry weather is on the way for the weekend. Overnight you can expect clearing skies and dry weather. Low 30. Saturday will be much cooler than Friday (it was 73 Friday) with a high of 46. We will see some afternoon sunshine.
Sunday will begin chilly and dry with clouds increasing Sunday afternoon. High 48. Light rain will move in Sunday late afternoon and continue through much of next week. We will see wet weather off and on through Friday. It will be warmer though with highs in the 60s and 70s beginning Wednesday.
As far as the Ohio River is concerned we will see the river rise to 48.8′ by Monday evening. The river will remain below flood stage but will be high in spots. The levels will then recede slowly.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.