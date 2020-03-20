Even with spike in unemployment claims, jobs remain in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force businesses closed, the number of jobless claims in Ohio has reached the tens of thousands.
According to Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, the claims jumped from 3,800 claims last week to 111,000 this week.
In the same week, Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine announced changes to the state’s unemployment rules: unemployment benefits have been expanded to include workers who do not have paid leave benefits, workers currently quarantined and workers who lost their jobs due to the virus.
Still, ODJFS Director Kim Hall says claims could take up to four weeks to be processed and that the quickest way to get it done is to do it online.
“I don’t know anyone in the nation anticipated what it would mean hen you needed to temporarily suspend business operations for entire sectors all at once time,” Hall told FOX19 NOW.
She also said there are still jobs out there to be had.
Kyle Decker is owner of The Job Center, a staffing company that specializes in light industrial temp-to-hire positions.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Decker, his company has seen an increased need from its customers for temporary labor to support the food, drug and disinfectant supply chain.
Decker says The Job Center has around 300 jobs available between its seven Tri-State centers right now — jobs that start at around $11.50/hour with some in the $15/hour range.
Ibrahima Athie found a job through The Job Center.
Athie will be a college basketball player next year, though because of the coronavirus pandemic, he’s been sidelined.
“I’m working at Kroger,” Athie said. “We are refrigerating, and it’s really good pay.”
