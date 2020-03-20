First positive coronavirus case in Clermont County, health officials say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The first positive coronavirus case in Clermont County has been confirmed by health officials.
The patient is a female in her 60′s, according to Clermont County Public Health Communications Coordinator Keith Robinson.
Robinson says the woman is not in the hospital.
She does not have any recent travel history, according to Robinson, and has not had any known exposure to someone with a confirmed case of coronavirus.
“Following protocol set by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), our nursing staff has been in contact with the individual since we were notified of the positive test result,” Health Commissioner Julianne Nesbit said. “We have been working with the individual to identify people who she has come in contact with and are advising those individuals to self-quarantine for 14 days.”
