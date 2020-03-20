Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are continuing to pay minor league players their weekly stipends to help offset any “hardship” during the coronavirus shutdown. The team also is closing its year-round facility in Arizona. During a conference call Thursday, Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said he's not aware of any players or staff members testing positive for COVID-19. Antonetti provided an update on the team's efforts during the outbreak, saying every decision being made is with the health and safety of players, staff and employees a priority. Antonetti said the team's complex in Goodyear, Arizona, will close Friday.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns stayed inside their division to add some defensive help. Cleveland agreed to a one-year contract with former Bengals tackle Andrew Billings. His agency announced the move on Twitter. A fourth-round pick in 2016 by Cincinnati, Billings will give the Browns some depth up front and potentially a starter to play alongside Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi. The Browns also worked out a deal with cornerback Kevin Johnson. He played with Buffalo last season after spending four in Houston. Johnson will likely play nickel back for the Browns.
UNDATED (AP) — The cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the coronavirus will deprive college basketball fans of what could have been some marquee matchups. Another duel between Seton Hall's Myles Powell and Marquette's Markus Howard could have been epic. Arizona State's Danny Hurley facing Duke and Coach K could have been a fun chess match to watch. A senior point guard duel between Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Oregon's Payton Pritchard will never happen.