Indiana coronavirus: 23 new cases as total jumps to 79

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Indiana has 23 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 79, the state’s health department announced Friday.
That includes two people who have died.
The new cases involve residents of Allen (1), Boone (1), Floyd (1), Grant (1), Hamilton (3), Johnson (1), Lake (2), Marion (6), Shelby (1), St. Joseph (3), Tippecanoe (1), Vanderburgh (1) and Vigo (1) counties, according to a news release from Indiana State Health Department.
The list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m.
Cases are listed by county of residence.
Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak may be provided later Friday.
