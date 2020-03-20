Indiana state health officials announce 3rd coronavirus death

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health announced Thursday that a third Hoosier has died of COVID-19.
The patient, who is from Marion County, was over the age 60 and had been hospitalized.
ISDH says there are 36 new cases of coronavirus in the, bringing to 79 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed. All but one is an adult.
“I implore Hoosiers to continue to stay home if they’re sick and practice social distancing so that we can halt the spread of this virus and protect the most vulnerable among us," State Health Commissioner Kris Box said.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified.
The virus causing COVID-19 is not the same as the coronaviruses that commonly circulate among humans and cause mild illness, like the common cold. There is no vaccine and no treatment.
Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
- Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; and
- Rarely, fecal contamination.
The ISDH says the best ways to protect yourself are to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you’re sick, cover your cough or sneeze and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it. A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms to protect others from the risk of infection.
