Isolated severe storm possible early Friday, warm & gusty during afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Periods of steady rain at times for your Friday morning, with a few chances remaning for an isolated severe storm, that window will close by 7am. The biggest concern would be some isolated damaging wind, but more widespread threats for FLASH FLOODING. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH will remain until late Friday morning.
Look for a few light, lingering showers into Friday afternoon. Friday’s high temperature will reach 70° around noon then the air will cool into the upper 40s by 8PM. It will be a bit gusty in the mid afternoon hours as the front pushes through.
Get ready for a chilly, but dry weekend. Morning lows will be below freezing both Saturday and Sunday and that means a frosty start. Both afternoons will be chilly with highs in the middle to upper 40s.
