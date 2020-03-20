Kings Island delays park opening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kings Island will not open as scheduled this season.
The CEO of Cedar Fair Entertainment, which owns Kings Island, says it is their hope to open the park by mid-May or as soon thereafter as possible.
“We believe this decision is in the best interest of our associates, our guests, and our community,” CEO Richard Zimmerman wrote in a statement on Kings Island’s website.
Zimmerman says they will work with people who have prepaid tickets during the time when Kings Island is closed. You may contact the park at www.visitkingsisland.com/help/contact-us.
For 2020 Season Passholders, days will be added to the park’s operating calendar to accommodate for the days the park is temporarily closed (against original 2020 operating calendar).
