Local businesses step up to help during coronavirus pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Local businesses are stepping up to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cincinnati Bell
Cincinnati Bell Inc. said they will donate $20,000 to Cincinnati Public Schools to help ensure that students and their families in our community have access to healthy meals, educational materials, and hygiene kits while schools are closed.
The Greater Cincinnati Foundation is overseeing the fund, which will help support public schools that are providing similar services to students in Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky, and other communities that Cincinnati Bell serves.
“Cincinnati Bell is committed to supporting our community during this uncertain time. We are acutely aware of the critical role that schools play in keeping thousands of students fed for breakfast and lunch,” President and CEO of Cincinnati Bell Inc. Leigh Fox said in a news release. “We are hopeful that our donation to Cincinnati Public Schools, and the new fund that will support additional schools, brings attention to this issue and generates increased financial support for these incredibly important programs.”
First Financial Bank
First Financial Bank launched First Financial’s Hardship Relief Program to help consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients who are experiencing adverse economic effects due to the impact of coronavirus.
According to First Financial, impacted clients may request to defer payments up to 90 days on installment and auto loans, mortgage loans, home equity loans, and credit cards, without impacting their credit report or incurring late fees during the deferral period.
The bank is also suspending vehicle repossessions and will not initiate foreclosure actions for residential properties for the next 60 days, they said.
Businesses with loans may qualify for loan modification programs, and may make interest-only payments or defer payments up to 90 days without incurring late fees, according to the company.
First Financial Foundation is also contributing $1 million to put funds in the hands of agencies actively working throughout communities, such as United Way, United Fund, and other community agencies also managing COVID-19 relief efforts.
UC Health invites community to help “Keep Cincinnati Close”
Send letters, cards and drawings to residents at our city’s assisted living and nursing facilities.
Donate to the Crisis Response Fund that supports the immediate needs of UC Health help to lead the response to pandemics such as COVID-19.
UC Health and Cincy Shirts have partnered together to create a new t-shirt called “Strength in Unity”. Portions of these t-shirt sale proceeds will benefit the YMCA of Cincinnati Emergency Response Fund.
You can purchase the shirt at cincyshirts.com.
