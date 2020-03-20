Milford grad goes viral for shrugging off virus during spring break trip

MILFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - For the sake of the most vulnerable, medical experts and government officials country-wide are begging young adults to take the coronavirus outbreak seriously.
The message was late-arriving to a beach in Florida, where Milford teenager Brady Sluder, a former standout basketball player, was recorded shrugging off concerns about the virus during a spring break trip.
“If I get corona, I get corona,” Sluder said. “At the end of the day, I’m not going to let that stop me from partying.”
Said another vacationer in the same video: “This is really messing up with my spring break. What is there to do here other than go to the bars and the beach, and they’re closing all of it. I think they’re blowing it way out of proportion. It think they’re doing way too much."
Miami bars, restaurant sand night clubs closed at 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has the power to close all states beaches. His office says it’s not off the table. However, for now the governor has only gone as far as ordering beach-goers and board-walkers to follow CDC guidelines of social distancing and limiting gatherings to 10 persons.
But videos continue to surface showing those guidelines are not being followed.
