2nd positive coronavirus case diagnosed in Warren County

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - A second confirmed case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in Warren County, according to the health district.
The Warren County Health District says the patient is a woman in her 50′s and she is currently in isolation at home.
Health officials say they will not release any more information out of respect for the woman’s privacy.
She will be monitored by the WCHD while she is in isolation at home.
The health district says it is identifying close contacts of the woman and will advise them to self-quarantine.
The first positive case of coronavirus in Warren County was announced on Thursday.
A man in his 40s is also at home and in isolation.
The WCHD offers these reminders to help protect yourself, your family and friends from the coronavirus:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; dry hands with a clean towel or allow to air dry.
- Use at least 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth with a tissue or cough into your sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid touching your eyes, noses, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from each other.
- Clean “high-touch” surfaces often. These include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, light switches, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, desks, and tablets.
- If you have additional questions, please call the ODH Coronavirus Disease 2019 call center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. The call center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. including weekends.
- Please visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov for the most up-to-date information to stay informed of the ever-changing information
