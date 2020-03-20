One last chance of a thunderstorm by mid Friday afternoon, then cooler for the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Staying warm for now and breezy into the early afternoon hours. Look for a chance of a remaining storm or downpours after 2pm Friday afternoon. Friday’s high temperature will reach 70° around noon then the air will cool into the upper 40s by 8PM, once the front moves through. It will be a bit gusty in the mid- afternoon hours as the front pushes through.
Get ready for a chilly, but dry weekend. Morning lows will be below freezing both Saturday and Sunday and that means a frosty start. Both afternoons will be chilly with highs in the middle to upper 40s.
