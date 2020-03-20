Anderson pizza parlor giving TP to carryout customers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some local business are getting creative to draw customers in during the state-imposed COVID-19 restaurant closures. One of them has a two-ply technique.
Toilet paper has become the pandemic’s signature of scarcity. Gastrointestinal problems might not figure high on the coronavirus symptom list, but stores can’t keep the stuff in stock, making it as good as gold whether you’ve got virus or not.
Mio’s Pizza in Anderson is the latest Tri-State business to get the TP train, handing out some with every carry-out order.
“We’ve been hit pretty hard with this whole pandemic thing,” General Manger Dan McGrath said.
He began offering the promotion Thursday, four days after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all restaurants and bars in the state closed to dine-in patrons. Carry-out and delivery are still allowed.
“Never had anything like this,” he said. “I’ve been here 15 years, we’ve been here 15 years... This is the first time something like this has happened. It’s hitting us hard. All our friend’s breweries, all the other restaurants, we’ve all been hit pretty hard with this.”
McGrath says his business is now busier than it’s been all week.
He adds the community has shown up to help through this trying time.
“A lot of people have been showing support since Gov. DeWine made it just carry-outs, so we’ve ahd a lot of positive reaction, and then we did this, and it’s been really great," McGrath said.
He wants people to know he hasn’t been hoarding it; the toilet paper they handed out Thursday came off the truck the same day.
He says they’ll continue the promotion until he runs out of toilet paper.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.