Pandemic can’t keep loved-ones from connecting at Tri-State nursing home

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Nursing homes and care facilities across the Tri-State are essentially on lockdown in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, but staff members at one local facility are thinking outside the box.
At Villa Georgetown Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, residents are mostly restricted to their rooms. Staff members say it’s for their own protection.
“It just gives you a different kind of feeling, so it really kind of puts things in perspective on how hard this is hitting the elderly population and how we’re trying to keep them in as much routine as possible," Activities Director Kody Gilkerson said.
They’re not allowed to have any visitors, as per a state policy put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Even though we’re all in a situation that we’ve never been in before, where there is that commitment and that love, those folks are going to find a way to remain connected," Executive Director Daniel Wylie said.
For the 75 residents who live there, not seeing their loved-ones during this time can be difficult, so the staff members have been making adjustments.
Wylie says they’re sharing photos and videos of the residents online and offering family video chats through Skype and FaceTime.
It’s not quite hitting the spot for everyone though. Two romantic residents have been writing love letters back and forth from opposite sides of the building, Wylie said.
Other people have been coming onto the property to see their special someone face-to-face through a window.
“We’ve got one gentleman who has visited his wife daily for years, and it was very difficult telling him, ‘I’m sorry but because we’re under these guidelines right now, you can’t visit in the facility.'" Wylie said. “And he’s one of the first ones that we saw out on the lawn up by the window next to his wife’s room.”
To keep residents busy between virtual visits, caretakers say they have been coming up with new ways to entertain them. They brought in a therapy dog named “Baxter” and created a “Bored Board” that features crossword puzzles and word searches, among other things.
They have also been having hallway bowling.
“We just kinda had to think outside of the box with activities and things like that," Gilkerson said.
Staff members believe that even during what can be an incredibly stressful time, there is always time for friendship and fun.
“Really inspiring to see the way that our families and the residents are continuing to remain connected," Wylie said.
Other local facilities are doing similar things to help residents stay connected.
Maple Knoll Communities, Inc., a non-profit senior care provider, is asking people to consider writing cards, notes or well wishes to quarantined seniors. Staff members at Maple Knoll Village and at The Knolls of Oxford will be collecting and distributing all of the mail to the residents.
Cards and letters can be sent to The Maple Knoll Village Marketing Department at 11100 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio 45246.
At Villa Georgetown, they are also doing things to boost staff morale, like giving each staff member a care package and a “healthcare hero” pin.
