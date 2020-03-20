No in-person classes for schools until April 20, says Kentucky Gov. Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday that he is extending the suspension of in-person classes for schools until April 20 due to coronavirus concerns.
Originally in-person classes were going to be postponed for two weeks starting Monday, March 16.
The decision comes in the wake of more positive coronavirus cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear says the state now has 63 positive cases, which is an increase of 16 cases since Thursday.
The number of deaths in the state due to COVID-19 remains unchanged at two.
As for coronavirus testing, the governor says the state hopes to get drive-thru tests up and running as soon as possible.
He says they still need more kits, swabs, and additional personal protective equipment before the tests can begin.
Like national and state leaders, Beshear reiterated there should be no large crowds anywhere in Kentucky.
Even funerals need to be limited to a small group of people, he added.
In his press conference, Gov. Beshear responded to questions about unemployment.
Compared to this time last year, unemployment applications in Kentucky are eight times higher, the governor said.
He explained that if you start your application this week you need to finish it by 11:59 p.m., Saturday, March 21, otherwise you will have to restart the process.
Additionally, the governor said the deadline for filing Kentucky taxes has been moved to from April 15 to July 15.
