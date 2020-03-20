Ohio reports first coronavirus death; Senior centers ordered to close on Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Governor Mike DeWine says we are in a “new phase of our battle” after the first COVID-19 related death in Ohio was announced Friday.
A person from Lucas County died from the virus on Thursday, the governor stated.
For the people that have been in contact with this person, Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton says these people will be considered for testing.
Gov. DeWine also gave an update on the total number of coronavirus cases in Ohio.
Currently, there are 169 confirmed cases across 28 counties in the state.
Additionally, the governor announced the signing of an executive order that will close “all facilities providing older adult daycare services and senior centers.”
This order will go into effect at the end of the business on Monday, the governor said.
Senior citizens that depend on these facilities for food will continue to get meals, Gov. Dewine explained.
He added the meals will be delivered to their homes.
Other announcements from Friday’s news conference included a grace period for insurance premiums.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says Ohio Insurance is issuing an order to allow employers to take care of employees with a grace period for insurance premiums.
The order states employers can defer their premium payments for health insurance for up to two months.
The governor also used Friday’s conference to reiterate the fact that people should not leave home if they don’t need to.
“Stick around home, don’t go anyplace,” Gov. DeWine said.
