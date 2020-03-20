4 positive coronavirus cases in Cincinnati confirmed, health officials say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Four positive coronavirus cases in Cincinnati have been confirmed by Health Commissioner Melba Moore.
During Friday’s news conference, Mayor John Cranley and city leaders announced the positive COVID-19 cases, which consist of three males and one female.
Health officials say the age range for these four people is between 31 and 70-years-old.
Moore said all the cases were tested by private labs.
One of the four patients is hospitalized.
“We won’t say which hospital, because we don’t want the hospital affected by panic,” Moore said.
Cranley said now is the time for people to do more than ever and stay at home if you can.
“It’s clearly here," Mayor Cranley stated. "We know there are insufficient tests to test everybody. We continue to ask for additional tests. If there was any worry it was going to come: we now have four.”
Moore said people with moderate symptoms and underlying conditions will get tested.
Friday’s news conference comes a day after the second case of coronavirus in Hamilton County was announced by the Hamilton County Health Department.
