Body cam video of deadly officer-involved shooting released

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - The Fairfield Police department released body cam video Friday that shows what led up to a deadly officer-involved shooting.
Officers were called to the Timber Hollow Apartments on March 6 for a domestic dispute between a couple.
They encountered Tyler Jones, 24, when they arrived.
According to Fairfield Police, there was a confrontation between the officers and Jones after he refused commands to show his hands.
“Keep your arms up. Keep your arms up. No, no, no keep your arms up,” an officer can be heard saying on the body camera video.
A Butler County grand jury returned no indictments in the case, according to Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser.
He says Jones pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the officers.
Gmoser says Jones was Tased, but that didn’t have any effect.
“Watch it. Watch it. Watch it. Shots fired. Get me a medic,” an officer said on the video.
Officers were able to locate the pistol they say Jones had on him and then they put him in handcuffs.
International Congress on Faith and Justice President Bishop Jerome McCorry is representing the Jones family.
He says Jones was very close to his father and just days before he was shot and killed, they had conversations about how to interact with police.
His family is still grieving this loss.
“Like any young man he made the mistakes that young people make but he was a very diligent young man in the sense that he listened, he paid attention and then acted on the things he had been taught,” Bishop McCorry said.
Police say the officers are still on administrative leave and will return to work when they are ready.
