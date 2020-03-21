COVID-19 case confirmed in Clinton County

WILMINGTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Clinton County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus, county health officials said Saturday.
The person is in their 30s and isolated at home, according to a news release from the Clinton County Health District.
“Out of respect for the patient’s privacy, no additional identifying information will be released,” the release states.
"Clinton County Health District (CCHD) will monitor the patient during their isolation period. CCHD will be in daily contact with this individual and in conjunction with our partners at the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).
“We are taking every precaution to stop the spread of this virus. CCHD is identifying close contacts of this confirmed case, all of whom will be advised to self-quarantine. Close contacts may include family members, co-workers, medical providers and others.”
County health officials stressed that social distancing is one of the most important things we can do to help slow the spread of this virus.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Dry hands with a clean towel or allow to air dry
- Use at least 60 percent alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth with a tissue or cough into your sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid touching your eyes, noses, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick. Stay at least 6 feet away from each other.
- Clean “high-touch” surfaces often. These include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, light switches, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, desks, and tablets.
