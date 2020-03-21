A dry start to Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Skies will slowly clear overnight Saturday and by morning low temps will be in the upper 20′s.
Sunday will begin chilly and dry with clouds increasing Sunday afternoon. Expect afternoon high temps in the upper 40′s.
Light rain or sprinkles will move in Sunday early evening and continue through much of next week.
We will see wet weather off and on through Friday. It will be warmer, though, with highs in the 60′s beginning Wednesday.
As far as the Ohio River is concerned, we will see the river rise to 48 feet by Monday evening. The river will remain below flood stage but will be high in spots. The levels will then recede slowly and should be under 40 feet by Thursday morning.
