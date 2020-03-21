Green Alert issued for missing Ky. veteran with PTSD

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Green Alert has been issued for a missing man from Walton, Ky., according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua McKinley, 30, is a veteran diagnosed with PTSD, deputies say.
McKinley was reportedly last seen Friday night after being dropped off in Latonia, Ky. He does not have a vehicle, according to deputies, but they believe he is traveling by some means to Trenton, Ohio.
He has made threats to harm himself and others and the past, deputies say. They cannot confirm if he is armed with a weapon.
He is described as 5′9″ and 165 lbs. with blue eyes, blonde hair and red facial hair. No clothing description could be provided.
If you locate McKinley, the sheriff’s office is urging you to use caution and dial 911 immediately.
