INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — John (Paul) Neidig will become the next IHSAA commissioner. The move was announced one day after Bobby Cox canceled the boys basketball tournament for the first time in more than a century. Cox announced he was retiring in January. Neidig has served as an assistant commissioner at the state's governing body since 2017. He will officially take over in August. The 56-year-old Neidig will become the 11th commissioner in the organization's history.