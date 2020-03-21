6th person found after Indiana bridge collapse in floodwaters

By Natalya Daoud | March 21, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT - Updated March 21 at 1:58 PM

LAUREL, Ind. (FOX19) - A sixth body was found Saturday after a bridge collapse killed five in southeastern Indiana Friday, state officials announced.

A van carrying a family of four and a pickup truck with two adults went into a creek in Franklin County about 5:45 a.m., according to the Indiana Conservation Department.

Floodwaters washed out the bridge at the intersection of Sanes Creek and Tee Hill roads in Laurel, said Captain Jet Quillen.

The other five victims’ bodies were found during a search Friday.

Their names have not been released.

The sixth person found Saturday is a juvenile, Indiana conservation officials said.

