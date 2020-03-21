ISDH confirms 4th COVID-19 death in Indiana

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a fourth death Saturday due to the novel coronavirus.
The patient, who is over 60 years old, was from Deleware County and was hospitalized.
No other information has been released at this time.
The health department says 126 Indiana residents have contracted the virus. All but one are adults.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 is asked to call the ISDH COVID-19 call center at 877-826-0011 or email at epirecourse@isdh.in.gov.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.