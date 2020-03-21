ISDH: 47 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ind.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Ind. Department of Health reported 47 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus bringing the total number to 126.
As of Saturday, 833 have been tested, including the 279 people who were tested within the last 24 hours.
The new cases include
- Three from Allen County
- Three from Clark County
- One from Delaware County
- One from Elkhart County
- One from Green County
- Five from Hamilton County
- One from Hancock County
- Two from Hendricks County
- One from Harrison County
- One from Howard County
- Two from Johnson County
- One from Lake County
- One from LaPorte County
- 22 from Marion County
- One from Scott County
- One from Vigo County
The ISDH confirms that three people have died due to the virus.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 is asked to call the ISDH COVID-19 call center at 877-826-0011 or email at epirecourse@isdh.in.gov.
