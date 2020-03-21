Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Coronavirus spread confirmed in more areas of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials say Indiana has recorded its third coronavirus death cases have now been found in all of Indiana’s largest population centers. The Indiana State Department of Health said Friday that the latest death was that of a resident of Marion County over age 60 who had been hospitalized. It said tests have confirmed cases in the Evansville and Terre Haute areas. Cities and counties across the state have issued emergency orders calling on residents to limit travel to only essential trips and have taken steps such as closing off playground areas. Those come as the 23 new illnesses reported Friday for Indiana raised the statewide total to 79.
VEHICLES SWEPT AWAY
5 dead, 1 missing after vehicles swept off Indiana road
LAUREL, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say five people were killed and one other is believed missing after floodwaters swept two vehicles off a southeastern Indiana roadway. Capt. Jet Quillen of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the vehicles were located after Franklin County 911 received a call from a witness about 5 a.m. Friday who reported seeing headlights off a roadway near the town of Laurel and hearing calls for help..He says responding authorities discovered a bridge over Sanes Creek had been partially washed away.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-INDIANA-PRIMARY
Indiana's May 5 primary postponed due to coronavirus threat
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana political leaders say they decided to postpone the state's May 5 primary because of concern about the coronavirus pandemic. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said during a news conference with the state GOP and Democratic chairmen that the primary will instead be held on June 2. Political leaders have agreed that all voters will have the option to cast mail-in ballots for the primary. The announcement came shortly after Indiana health officials reported that the state had 23 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. That raised the state's total count to 79, including three patients who died. Neighboring Ohio and Kentucky are among at least seven other states that have postponed their primaries.
FATAL SHOOTING-EXONERATION
Indiana man exonerates teen co-defendant in fatal shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana man who pleaded guilty in an October killing told a judge before he was sentenced that a teenage co-defendant played no role in the slaying. Forty-year-old Jermaine Turner tried to exonerate 19-year-old Anthony M. Mitchell before an Allen County judge sentenced Turner on Thursday to 50 years in prison. The Journal Gazette reports that Turner told the judge Mitchell “had nothing to do with" the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Pablo Guzman Vasquez. The judge had previously postponed Mitchell's March trial until August after learning that Turner made phone calls after his guilty plea that could clear Mitchell.
IHSAA COMMISSIONER
IHSAA decides to promote Neidig to next commissioner
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — John (Paul) Neidig will become the next IHSAA commissioner. The move was announced one day after Bobby Cox canceled the boys basketball tournament for the first time in more than a century. Cox announced he was retiring in January. Neidig has served as an assistant commissioner at the state's governing body since 2017. He will officially take over in August. The 56-year-old Neidig will become the 11th commissioner in the organization's history.
JOHNSON COUNTY COLLEGE PRESIDENT
Johnson County Community College hires president
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Johnson County Community College has hired a new president. The college's board on Thursday hired Andrew Bowne, who is currently is senior vice president of Indiana's 18-campus community college system. Bowne will become president in July. The Kansas City Star reports the college's Board of Trustees met remotely and only two people were in the room when Bowne's hiring was announced because of concerns about the coronavirus. Like nearly all colleges in Kansas, Johnson County Community College will move to online-only classes when school resumes after spring break. County health officials announced last week a woman associated with the college tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SURGEON GENERAL
Surgeon general's TV praise of Trump earns his 'star' label
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has declared U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams a rising star for his work during the coronavirus outbreak. During the span of a few days, Adams had said that Trump sleeps less than he does but was in better health, echoed Trump’s argument that most Americans should be more worried about the seasonal flu than the virus and defended the Republican president’s claim that Democratic lawmakers’ politicization of the crisis was a “new hoax.” U.S. surgeons general rarely generate big headlines. But Adams has gained notice during the crisis for his eager defense of the president.
INDIANA-ATHLETIC DIRECTOR
Indiana's new AD takes on dream job during trying times
Becoming Indiana's athletic director always was Scott Dolson's dream job. He never imagined it would happen in such trying times. Athletic department offices are virtually empty. Springs sports have been put on hold. The anticipation of the start of NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments has been lost. And now Dolson must figure out how to keep the school's finances and the excitement generated in Indiana sports over the past six months on track.