Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two men pleaded guilty in an online dating scheme where a Kentucky woman was scammed out of more than $750,000. Kahad Wuupini, of Seattle, Washington, and Thomas Inkoom, of Newark, New Jersey, each pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Court records said the two men led the woman to believe she was dating an Army sergeant named James Nehmer and convinced her to send them money. Records said she sent them $757,000 in about four months. Records say the men sent the money to people and businesses in the U.S. and Ghana. The pair will be sentenced in July.