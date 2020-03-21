3 more coronavirus cases announced in Kenton County

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Kenton County has three more cases of COVID-19, according to the Northern Kentucky Health Department.
The patients are a 32-year-old man, a 96-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman.
The county’s first confirmed case was announced Wednesday, a 66-year-old woman.
County health officials say the cases do not appear to be connected.
More cases are expected to be identified.
“Now is the time that each and every person in Northern Kentucky must take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said District Director of Health Lynne Saddler. “These steps only protect you and others if you do them.”
These steps include washing your hands thoroughly, staying home from work if you’re sick, social distancing, and regularly cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surface.
The department adds there are a very limited number of tests available, and health care providers and systems are carefully determining who needs to be tested.
For individuals with no or mild symptoms, the department says testing is not recommended.
“NKY Health has been actively responding to the COVID-19 crisis for months,” department officials said in a release Saturday. “We continue to provide guidance and collaborate with local officials, health care providers, first responders, schools, businesses, social service agencies, and others, as well as respond to a high volume of questions from the public.
"We are also coordinating the distribution of personal protective equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile to health care providers and first responders. Additionally, staff track testing conducted throughout Northern Kentucky, and investigate actual and suspected cases to identify contacts with exposures, and provide instructions on actions to take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.”
