4th case of coronavirus confirmed in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The city of Cincinnati has a fourth confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the Cincinnati Health Department.
The resident was tested March 13 and the test result came back positive Saturday afternoon, the department said in a release issued Saturday evening.
The patient is a woman aged 40-60 years. She is quarantined and recovering well with no symptoms, the department says.
As with the other confirmed cases, the name of the hospital providing care for the woman is not being released, according to the health department.
The health department confirmed the third case Friday and the other cases Thursday. The other patients comprise two males and one female with an age range between 31 and 70 years.
“For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia,” Cincinnati Health Commissioner Melba R. Moore, MD, said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.