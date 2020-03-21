Tri-State daycare approved as pandemic childcare center

FOREST PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - Kentucky daycares were forced to close by the governor Friday leaving many parents that still have to work scrambling to find a place for their kids to go.
In Ohio, child daycares haven’t been ordered to close yet but many think that will happen soon.
Agape Children’s Center in Forest Park decided to close Thursday to clean and rearrange their center to be ready to operate as a pandemic child care center.
Director Tracy Payne remembers saying goodbye to the 110 kids she serves at Agape Children’s Center, “We’re 30 years strong. We actually had our 30th anniversary this year and I’ve never seen anything like this.”
The state of Ohio contacted Agape earlier this week asking them to apply to be a pandemic childcare center in the event that childcare centers were ordered closed.
Payne admits she was hesitant to step out of her comfort zone at first.
“We’re prepared for whatever this brings and I feel very confident about that,” explains Payne, “I went through fear. Like there’s no way I’m doing this. Then I went through brokenness for the heart of the child. And there’s nobody better than us. And now I’m energized.”
Payne doesn't know just yet who will be allowed to use the pandemic center but the state lists health and safety workers and essential services on their licensing form.
“Those people are going to be saving lives and to save lives you have to be in the right mind, you have to be in the game,” Payne said.
She says they are well equipped to care for kids of all ages and all situations. Agape can hold up to 166 kids including 39 under the age of two-and-a-half.
She's well aware some of these kids may be struggling with this new normal just like their parents.
“We want them, the kids, to feel as at home as possible,” says Payne, “At this time we know that they’re experiencing trauma and we want to meet those needs and help them be ok.”
She says their proximity to several hospitals and Interstate 275 makes them an ideal location to serve those essential workers and care for their kids as long as they need to.
“If you know your kids are ok, you know your kids are provided for, you’ve got mental clarity and they can go and do what they have to do and that’s what we want to give them," Payne said.
You can find more information on Agape Children’s Center by clicking here or on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/dayspringcincy.org/
