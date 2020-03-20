Tri-State teacher learns about online education from teachers in China

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Remote learning is becoming the rule rather than the exception as the coronavirus pandemic impacts Tri-State schools.
Ann Marie Whyle is a technology teacher at All Saints School in Kenwood.
She says she is in a Facebook group with technology teachers from all over the world.
“One of the things they talked about was get comfortable with being uncomfortable and expect the unexpected,” Whyle said.
She says teachers in China stressed to keep everything all on one platform so it’s easier for everyone- teachers, students, and parents - to access.
Whyle and staff have been using Zoom which she says has made its services free to teachers during this time.
“We’re working a lot more hours than we were before because trying to get things together that are engaging for the kids and will keep their attention all day is tricker," said Whyle.
The educator of 19 years says she did a lot of research, including studying what teachers in China are doing.
Since she is a technology teacher, Whyle has become a “go to person” for educators at All Saints School.
Whyle says she received 300 emails in one day this week. Some of those emails are from teachers sending her their lessons every day.
“I’m so proud to work with such a fantastic staff,” Whyle said in a video to her co-workers.
She says she stressed to the teachers to try to make things as normal as possible for the students, which is why she suggests making online videos for them to see.
One teacher made a video of her reading to her students.
“The kids are going to want to see you, that’s what they’re used to,” Whyle said.
Whyle has been coming to the school to record her lesson plans. She says it’s been very bizarre to be there walking the halls and not seeing any students.
“Like I said, I miss seeing your little faces. Bye!" Whyle says in another video, this one to her students.
