Fifth Third Bank confirms Madisonville employee with COVID-19

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Fifth Third Bank confirmed Saturday that one of its local employees at its Madisonville offices tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
On Friday, the regional bank said it has "employees" who tested positive for the new coronavirus and asked coworkers of the afflicted workers to self-quarantine. Bank officials, however, declined to say where in its 10-state footprint the stricken employees worked.
"We wanted to share with you that one of our employees has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus," Fifth Third told workers in an undated memo obtained by The Enquirer. The memo went on to confirm the case "emerged in our Madisonville Operations Center" and that "your coworker is under medical care."
Fifth Third operates a call center in Madisonville. The company also said it contacted potentially impacted coworkers.
Bank officials said Fifth Third is following CDC quarantine guidelines and are coordinating with state and local health departments. The bank enacted enhanced sanitizing and cleaning of the office space and common areas and other practice guidelines from health officials.
