Curbside takeout services at Jeff Ruby’s Precinct temporarily closed

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The curbside takeout service at Jeff Ruby’s Precinct is temporarily closed.
“We should have known that the city of Cincinnati would come out in droves to support one of its own,” said Britney Ruby Miller, President of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment. “We first want to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for standing with us.”
Curbside takeout is a new model that runs through 7 of Jeff Ruby’s steakhouses in Ohio, KY and TN.
“With the unprecedented demand, our systems were simply overwhelmed. We even had the Cincinnati Police returning to their original station house at the Precinct to help us. We will be working diligently in the upcoming week to get this figured out so that we can provide the level of service that guests expect from us while still maintaining the important CDC guidelines and standards for safety.”
“We’re committed to being a part of the solution in these uncertain times,” Miller said. “With restaurants accounting for more than 51% of the total food distribution in America, we feel a responsibility to be able to provide options for our guests.”
