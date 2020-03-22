Indiana update: 76 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Indiana update: 76 new COVID-19 cases confirmed
Indiana State Department of Health confirms 76 new COVID-19 cases. (Source: WTOC)
By Natalya Daoud | March 22, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT - Updated March 22 at 10:26 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health, ISDH, reported 76 new confirmed cases Sunday bringing the total number of positive cases to 201.

The counties that have cases are:

  • 4 in Bartholomew
  • 1 in Boone
  • 1 in Deleware
  • 1 in Dubois
  • 1 in Floyd
  • 2 in Franklin
  • 1 in Grant
  • 8 in Hamilton
  • 2 in Hancock
  • 2 in Hendricks
  • 1 in Howard
  • 5 in Johnson
  • 3 in Lake
  • 1 in Madison
  • 35 in Marion
  • 1 in Monroe
  • 1 in Morgan
  • 1 in Putnam
  • 1 in Ripley
  • 2 in St. Joseph
  • 1 in Scott
  • 1 in Tipton

Four people have died and 1,494 have been tested for the virus in Indiana, said the health department.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 are asked to contact the IDSH COVID-19 Call Center at 877-826-0011 or email epiresource@isdh.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.