Indiana update: 76 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health, ISDH, reported 76 new confirmed cases Sunday bringing the total number of positive cases to 201.
The counties that have cases are:
- 4 in Bartholomew
- 1 in Boone
- 1 in Deleware
- 1 in Dubois
- 1 in Floyd
- 2 in Franklin
- 1 in Grant
- 8 in Hamilton
- 2 in Hancock
- 2 in Hendricks
- 1 in Howard
- 5 in Johnson
- 3 in Lake
- 1 in Madison
- 35 in Marion
- 1 in Monroe
- 1 in Morgan
- 1 in Putnam
- 1 in Ripley
- 2 in St. Joseph
- 1 in Scott
- 1 in Tipton
Four people have died and 1,494 have been tested for the virus in Indiana, said the health department.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 are asked to contact the IDSH COVID-19 Call Center at 877-826-0011 or email epiresource@isdh.in.gov.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.