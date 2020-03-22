Kroger offering bonuses, expands paid-leave for self-quarantining associates

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kroger announced Saturday it will provide one-time bonuses to every hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service associate.
The bonuses will amount to $300 for every full-time associate and $150 for every part-time associate, the Cincinnati-based supermarket chain said.
“Grocery workers are on the frontlines, ensuring Americans have access to the food and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic,” Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said. “Our associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers. I am incredibly grateful for all they are doing.
"The true heroes in this story are our associates, and we want to provide them with additional resources and support to help them continue their remarkable effort.”
According to Kroger, the special bonus will be paid to frontline associates who were hired on or before March 1, covers the payroll period March 8 - 28, and will be payable on April 3.
The company also says it is expanding its COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines to include paid time-off for associates self-isolating and symptomatic as verified by an accredited healthcare professional.
Previously the paid time-off only applied to associates diagnosed with or placed under quarantine due to COVID-19.
The paid time-off will last for up to 14 days.
Tim Massa is Kroger’s senior Vice President and chief people officer.
“We believe that by expanding our emergency leave guidelines, more of our associates can feel certain knowing that if their health is affected by or if they experience symptoms of COVID-19, they will be supported while they stay at home and recover,” Massa said. “We are appreciative of all of our managers who have been working individually with associates in recognition that every associate’s situation is personal. We also want to make it easier for associates to follow our guidance to stay home if they feel sick and to do our part to flatten the curve.”
For those affected by COVID-19, the company says it has also made available additional resources through the Kroger Family of Companies Helping Hands fund to provide financial assistance to associates who face hardship due to COVID-19, including lack of access to childcare and for those considered higher-risk.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.