Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

OHIO LEGISLATOR'S DEATH
Ohio State Rep. Don Manning dies at age 54
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Youngstown-area State Rep. Don Manning has died of an apparent heart attack. State officials and Republican party leaders issued statements mourning Manning's death on Saturday. House Speaker Larry Householder said the 54-year-old Manning began having chest pains Friday afternoon and was taken to a local hospital where he died. Manning was serving his first term representing the House 59th District, which includes most of Mahoning County. Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken called Manning “a devoted father, public service and tireless advocate for the Mahoning Valley.” Manning is survived by two children. No information about services were available.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO-JAILS
Officials taking steps to reduce county jail populations
CLEVELAND (AP) — Officials are taking steps to reduce jail populations in Ohio's most populous counties as they work to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Those efforts in the past week have been most notable at the Cuyahoga County jail in Cleveland, where the population fell from nearly 2,000 inmates last week to just under 1,300 on Friday. Officers are being told to issue citations for nonviolent crimes. In Hamilton County, which includes Cincinnati, the jail population recently fell to just over 1,000 from around 1,600 on Monday. In Franklin County, which includes Columbus, officials said Saturday the jail population has been reduced by about 300.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
3 Ohio coronavirus deaths reported; 247 confirmed cases
CLEVELAND (AP) — Officials say the coronavirus has killed three people in Ohio with nearly 250 confirmed cases as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Ohio. Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said during a briefing Saturday that there are three nursing home “hot spots” in the state — in Miami County near Dayton, Tuscarawas County in northeast Ohio, and Cleveland. The state also has ordered the closing of day services for people with developmental disabilities. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has ordered the closing of abortion clinics that remained opened after the state issued a ban on elective surgeries earlier this week.
PLASTIC SURGEON-SEX CHARGES
Doctor accused of drugging, assaulting escorts is indicted
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio plastic surgeon accused of drugging and sexually abusing more than 20 women and recording the assaults has been indicted on two federal charges. Federal prosecutors say a grand jury in Toledo indicted Manish Gupta, of Sylvania, on one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and one count of illegally distributing a controlled substance to the sex trafficking victim. The charges relate to alleged assaults on a woman in 2016. Gupta's lawyer says it's "a mere allegation.” Prosecutors allege Gupta drugged and assaulted escorts he hired while traveling to conferences in large U.S. cities. Ohio's medical board recently revoked his license.
ELECTION 2020-PRIMARIES IN TURMOIL
Election limbo as coronavirus outbreak upends US primaries
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. elections have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. At least 13 states have postponed voting and more delays are possible as health officials warn that social distancing and other measures to contain the virus might be in place for weeks, if not months. States that have yet to hold their primaries find themselves in a seemingly impossible situation, as they look to balance public health concerns with the need to hold elections. While election officials routinely prepare for natural disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires, the virus outbreak poses a unique challenge.
EPA DELAYS PFAS TESTS
Ohio EPA delays testing for forever chemicals
COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio will delay testing public water systems for forever chemicals due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has tested 229 water samples from schools and day cares. An Ohio EPA official says schools and day cares were prioritized as they service sensitive populations of children. The Columbus Dispatch reports that of the 229 facilities tested the EPA has only received results from 121. Only one has tested positive for forever chemicals. Manchester United Methodist Church/Here for You Preschool and Child Development Center in New Franklin test results showed nearly 200 parts per trillion. It is unclear when testing will continue.
SEVERE WEATHER
Storms lead to Ohio flooding, water rescues, power outages
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Severe thunderstorms have caused significant flooding in parts of Ohio and prompted some water rescues, including in a parking lot outside a county jail. Rising waters on Friday partly submerged vehicles at a lot near the Franklin County jail south of downtown Columbus. The county sheriff's office reported that its dive team rescued two employees stranded in vehicles and functioned as a water taxi for other employees headed to or from work there. A Heath police officer was rescued after a boat sank, and a 2-year-old girl in Newark was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries after getting caught up in high waters.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio Guard to distribute food; unemployment claims top 100K
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has activated 300 members of the Ohio National Guard to package, transport and distribute food to needy communities. The state says it has received 111,055 unemployment insurance benefit applications online in the past four days. Voting rights groups have demanded that Secretary of State Frank LaRose allow registration of new voters ahead of the June 2 date, saying prohibiting such registration violates federal law and the Ohio Constitution. The state says it's expanding the use of Medicaid to allow Ohioans to access doctors online or over the phone.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
1st Ohio coronavirus death; 11 nursing home cases suspected
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has confirmed the state's first death from the coronavirus. DeWine identified the man who died Wednesday as a 76-year-old attorney from the Toledo area who had recently traveled to California. DeWine says the state has now entered a new stage in the crisis. Ohio has nearly 170 cases with nearly 40 hospitalizations. Among those are several residents of a Dayton-area nursing home. Dennis Propes is the Miami County health commissioner. He said Friday that 32 people from the skilled nursing facility are being tested with 11 considered presumptive cases of COVID-19.
RAPE CHARGE-DEFENSE
Court: family tie barred as impaired-consent rape condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court says a victim's family relationship to a rapist can't be included as an argument that the victim suffered from an inability to give consent. The court on Wednesday rejected arguments that that relationship would be equivalent to a mental or physical disability. The court's unanimous decision reversed two of six convictions of an Ohio man accused of raping his step-daughter and niece in 2013. The court said a familial relationship may still be considered to prove rape by force, but is not a “mental or physical condition” under state law.