2 more people die in Indiana due coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Two more people have died from the coronavirus in Indiana, bringing the total to six deaths in the state, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The patients were adults from Scott and Marion counties, both under the age of 50 and had underlying conditions, the ISDH says.
As of Saturday, the health department said 201 people have tested positive for the virus. All but one are adults.
In total, there have been three deaths in Marion County, one in Jackson, one in Delaware, and one in Scott Counties.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 is asked to call the ISDH COVID-19 call center at 877-826-0011 or email at epirecourse@isdh.in.gov.
