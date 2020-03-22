More rainy than dry periods this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Another disturbance will move through the region Sunday night into Monday morning with a few more showers. By morning temps will have fallen into the low 40′s.
The upcoming week looks rather unsettled with periods of rain forecast for most days. Tuesday will see showers and possibly a few thunderstorms from afternoon into the overnight hours.
Right now the bulk of Wednesday looks dry with just a chance of a lingering shower during the morning. Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 50′s.
Thursday will see a slim chance of showers during the late afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 60′s.
A stronger system arrives Friday with a chance for thunderstorms, with showers slated for Saturday and, possible Sunday.
