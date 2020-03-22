Car overturned in crash with ‘serious injures’ in Pleasant Ridge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police and fire are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection Montgomery Road and Ridge Road in the heart of Pleasant Ridge.
Initial reports from the Cincinnati Fire Department indicated at least one victim was trapped in their car.
Four medics have been called to respond, CFD says.
One car is overturned, and at least two people are injured, according to first responders at the scene.
