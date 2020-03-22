Police chase ends in crash that closes I-275 in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - A police chase ended in a crash that shut down both sides of Interstate-275 in Springdale Saturday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported about 8:30 p.m.
A massive emergency response is underway with multiple police and fire vehicles.
Ohio State Highway Patrol is assisting Springdale police at the scene, said patrol spokesman Trooper Sheldon Goodrum.
Air Care has been called to respond.
