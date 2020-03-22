Ohio governor orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen Springdale police officer

SPRINGDALE, Ohio - Gov. Mike DeWine on Sunday ordered all U.S. and state of Ohio flags flown at half-staff for the next week in honor of fallen Springdale Police Officer Kaia Grant.
The order applies to all public buildings in Hamilton County and the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes State Office Tower until sunset on Sunday, March 29, DeWine said in a statement.
Grant, 33, died and Sgt. Andrew Davis was injured in a crash during a traffic pursuit on westbound Interstate 275 in Springdale on Saturday night.
The eight-year veteran with the Springdale Police Department is the city’s first officer to die in the line of duty, the mayor said.
The governor also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor State. Rep Don Manning.
That order runs through the next week, at all public buildings in Mahoning County, and the Ohio Statehouse, Verne Riffe Center and Rhodes State Office Tower.
Manning died unexpectedly late last week after experiencing chest pains and a short hospitalization, according to DeWine’s office.
His death was not related to the coronavirus pandemic, the governor has stressed.
